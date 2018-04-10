Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 44 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the FBI's raid of President Trump's lawyer's office and the possibility that the president will fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Tags: 
alan chartock
morning commentary
Robert Mueller
FBI Raid

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Apr 6, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the beginning of baseball season, President Donald Trump's comments regarding fraudulent voting and rapists from Mexico, and Trump's statement that he did not know about his lawyer's payoff to Stormy Daniels. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Apr 2, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on President Trump's proclamation that DACA is dead.  Dr. Chartock also discusses the New York state budget.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 30, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Environmental Protection Agency, which is preparing to weaken Obama-era pollution standards for automotive companies. Dr. Chartock also discusses the New York state budget negotiations. 

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Mar 28, 2018
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the states that will challenge the Trump Administration's plan to ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 census.  Dr. Chartock also discusses North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un's secret meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing and President Trump's trade deal with South Korea.