Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement he will not seek re-election. Dr. Chartock also discusses Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony before Congress.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress Tuesday. Dr. Chartock also discusses the information coming out of the FBI raid of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer's office.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses U.S.-North Korean relations, a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria and a memo from President Trump directing his administration to end the "catch and release" border practice.