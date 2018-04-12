Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 59 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement he will not seek re-election.   Dr. Chartock also discusses Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony before Congress.

Paul Ryan
Mark Zukerberg
morning commentary
Dr. Alan Chartock

