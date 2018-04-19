Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on South Korean talks to end war with North Korea. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order signed Tuesday. The Democrat extended voting rights to parolees.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a speech at the annual meeting of the Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Wednesday, honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., where he offered remedies to fix the nation’s Democratic Party.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement that he will not seek re-election. Dr. Chartock also discusses Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's second day of testimony before Congress.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's testimony before Congress Tuesday. Dr. Chartock also discusses the information coming out of the FBI raid of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer's office.