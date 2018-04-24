Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Monday's van attack in Toronto, Canada. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's endorsement of current CIA Director Mike Pompeo as the next Secretary of State.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on CIA Director Mike Pompeo's secret meeting with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. Dr. Chartock also discusses the deaths of former First Lady Barbara Bush and NPR newscaster and personality Carl Kasell Tuesday.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on South Korean talks to end the war with North Korea. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order extending voting rights to parolees.