Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Monday's van attack in Toronto, Canada.  Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's endorsement of current CIA Director Mike Pompeo as the next Secretary of State.

