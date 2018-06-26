Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are as many as 700 immigrant children in child care services in New York, and he’s demanding that state health care professionals have access to them, saying under New York’s constitution, the state is responsible for their welfare.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Andrew Cuomo's tour of a facility in New York holding immigrant children separated from their parents after crossing the border illegally before President Trump reversed his administration's position this week. Dr. Chartock also discusses the U.S. Supreme Court decision on online retailer sales tax.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the executive order President Trump signed Wednesday regarding immigration. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the end of the New York state legislative session.
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Donald Trump's assertion that undocumented immigrants should be sent back without due process or an appearance in front of a judge. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on possible 2020 presidential candidates.