Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 4 hours ago
  • WAMC

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the national immigration debate. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on today's federal primaries in New York.

Tags: 
New York State primary election
immigration
morning commentary
Dr. Alan Chartock

Related Content

New York Voters Set To Pick Candidates In Fight For Congress

By 5 hours ago
Democrats hoping to win in today's NY-21 primary.
Pat Bradley

Primary voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York to pick Congressional candidates.

Cuomo Estimates 700 Separated Immigrant Children Are In NY

By Jun 21, 2018
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo says there are as many as 700 immigrant children in child care services in New York, and he’s demanding that state health care professionals have access to them, saying under New York’s constitution, the state is responsible for their welfare.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jun 22, 2018
WAMC

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Governor Andrew Cuomo's tour of a facility in New York holding immigrant children separated from their parents after crossing the border illegally before President Trump reversed his administration's position this week. Dr. Chartock also discusses the U.S. Supreme Court decision on online retailer sales tax.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jun 21, 2018
WAMC

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the executive order President Trump signed Wednesday regarding immigration. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on the end of the New York state legislative session.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jun 25, 2018
WAMC

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Donald Trump's assertion that undocumented immigrants should be sent back without due process or an appearance in front of a judge. Dr. Chartock also shares his thoughts on possible 2020 presidential candidates. 