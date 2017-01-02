Related Program: 
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the new year, the Istanbul terrorist attack, and Cuomo vetoing last minute bills.

Fearless Predictions For 2017

By Dec 30, 2016

I can’t believe that it’s already 2017! Frankly 2016 could have been a lot better but I suppose it could have been a lot worse. So I am compelled to give my predictions which are given for three reasons. Some I really DON’T want to happen so I put the double whammy on them by predicting something that I fear. Or, sometimes I predict things that I want to see happen so I predict them to make them happen, a little positive energy. Or, and this is a big or, I predict things that I really think will happen. It’s up to you, dear readers to decide which is which.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 30, 2016
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses security around the ball drop in Times Square, Russia vs. United States on cyber fronts, and control of the Senate.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 29, 2016
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the incoming winter storm, the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, and on Secretary of State John Kerry rebuking Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 28, 2016
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses NYPD responding to a "suspicious package" of toys and Russian officials admitting to doping.