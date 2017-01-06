Related Program: 
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 14 seconds ago
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Trump's rhetoric, cabinet picks, and campaign promises.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 23 hours ago
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses wikileaks and Russia and Schumer plans to try to block Trump's Supreme Court nomination.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jan 3, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the new year, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and the House GOP vote to weaken the independence of the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jan 2, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the new year, the Istanbul terrorist attack, and Cuomo vetoing last minute bills.

Fearless Predictions For 2017

By Dec 30, 2016

I can’t believe that it’s already 2017! Frankly 2016 could have been a lot better but I suppose it could have been a lot worse. So I am compelled to give my predictions which are given for three reasons. Some I really DON’T want to happen so I put the double whammy on them by predicting something that I fear. Or, sometimes I predict things that I want to see happen so I predict them to make them happen, a little positive energy. Or, and this is a big or, I predict things that I really think will happen. It’s up to you, dear readers to decide which is which.