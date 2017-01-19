Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 30 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 2 View Slideshow 2 of 2 Listen Listening... / 4:48 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the WAMC Locked Box, Edward Snowden, and the hearings for Trump's nominees. Tags: alan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Jan 17, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:45 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the WAMC Locked Box, Trump's inauguration, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's budget plan. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Jan 16, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:28 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the WAMC Locked Box, Trump, Obama's legacy, and MLK Jr. Day. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Jan 13, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:49 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the WAMC Locked Box, gun laws, and an op-ed about Trump's tax returns. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Jan 12, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:30 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Donald Trump's press conference yesterday and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's state of the state addresses.