Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a New York Times report claiming Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit and the future of the Paris Climate Accord.