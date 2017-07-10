Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 25 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a New York Times report claiming Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it. 

Dr. Chartock also discusses the meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit and the future of the Paris Climate Accord. 

Tags: 
alan chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jul 7, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses this morning's roundtable in the Berkshires, upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, a hacking at a U.S. nuclear facility, and Governor Cuomo's pressure to improve public transit before his reelection.

The Capitol Connection #1727 - Ken Lovett Of The Daily News

By Jul 6, 2017

(Airs 7/6/17 @ 3 p.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Ken Lovett, Albany Bureau Chief for the New York Daily News.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jul 6, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the North Korea nuclear threat, President Trump's upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin, and a republican condemnation of President Trump's tweets.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jul 5, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses an upcoming interview with Congressman John Faso, a missile launch from North Korea and the national security and diplomatic consequences for the region, courts striking down an executive order to delay methane environmental regulations.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Jul 3, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Donald Trump's behavior over the weekend and its potential impact on the next election cycle, the U.S. Senate's progress with a potential health care bill, the EPA's reversal of Obama-era regulations, and the President's upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin. 