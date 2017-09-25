Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 3 hours ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Donald Trump's comments about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, the new travel ban, and our upcoming fund drive.

Tags: 
morning commentary

