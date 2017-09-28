Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 30 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:50 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the upcoming fund drive, Justice Neil Gorsuch's political independence, the Republican tax plan, and the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Tags: morning commentaryalan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Sep 27, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:42 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Dean Skelos, Roy Moore's win in Alabama, involvement of the IRS in the investigation into Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn.