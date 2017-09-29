Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 20 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Skelos and Silver's convictions overturned, and announces Harry Belafonte at the Egg in support of WAMC's Fund Drive.

morning commentary
alan chartock

