Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 16 minutes ago

Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Rex Tillerson, growing evidence of Russian collusion, discoveries of plans and methods used by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas, and the upcoming fund drive.

Tags: 
morning commentary
alan chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 4, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Fund drive, information unfolding after the Las Vegas mass shooting, a case against Gerrymandering, and a Republican abortion ban bill.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 3, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Locked Box, the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, and more.