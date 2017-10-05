Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 16 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:50 Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Rex Tillerson, growing evidence of Russian collusion, discoveries of plans and methods used by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas, and the upcoming fund drive. Tags: morning commentaryalan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 4, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:50 Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Fund drive, information unfolding after the Las Vegas mass shooting, a case against Gerrymandering, and a Republican abortion ban bill. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 3, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:47 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Locked Box, the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, and more.