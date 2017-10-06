Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary



WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the push for a ban on bump stocks for automatic weapons, Trump's decision to de-certify the Iran nuclear deal.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 5, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Rex Tillerson, growing evidence of Russian collusion, discoveries of plans and methods used by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas, and the upcoming fund drive.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Oct 4, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Fund drive, information unfolding after the Las Vegas mass shooting, a case against Gerrymandering, and a Republican abortion ban bill.