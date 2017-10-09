Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 1 minute ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:50 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses growing tensions between President Trump and Senate Republicans, the NRA's take on a possible ban on bump stocks, Trump's rollback of birth control access for women, and the controversy of Columbus Day. Tags: morning commentaryalan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:50 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the push for a ban on bump stocks for automatic weapons, Trump's decision to de-certify the Iran nuclear deal. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 5, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:50 Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Rex Tillerson, growing evidence of Russian collusion, discoveries of plans and methods used by Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas, and the upcoming fund drive.