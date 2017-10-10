Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 22 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:49 Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the upcoming Fund Drive, EPA rollback of clean air policies, Trump's promise to fulfill his mandate, and Governor Andrew Cuomo's comments on Columbus Day. Tags: morning commentaryalan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 9, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:50 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses growing tensions between President Trump and Senate Republicans, the NRA's take on a possible ban on bump stocks, Trump's rollback of birth control access for women, and the controversy of Columbus Day. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 6, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:50 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the push for a ban on bump stocks for automatic weapons, Trump's decision to de-certify the Iran nuclear deal.