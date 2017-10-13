Related Program: Morning Edition Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • 36 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 4:50 Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Trump's executive order on health care, the proposed tax plan, California's deadly wildfires, and President Trump's comments on the free press and the first amendment. Tags: morning commentaryalan chartockTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 12, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:43 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses President Trump's comments on the press, a localized push for right to die legislation, a potential constitutional convention, and the upcoming fund drive. Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary By Alan Chartock • Oct 11, 2017 Listen Listening... / 4:36 WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the locked box, upcoming Fund Drive, President Donald Trump's ongoing feud with Rex Tillerson, comments by Senator Bob Corker, evidence of Russian collusion and Robert Mueller's investigation.