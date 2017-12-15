Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 4 hours ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the passability of the GOP tax bill, restoration of the children's health insurance program, and the repeal of net neutrality.

