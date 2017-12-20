Related Program: 
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By 59 minutes ago

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the Republican tax bill passing, the ramifications for Gov. Cuomo, and the NY Times story about UFO investigations.

Tags: 
morning commentary
alan chartock

Related Content

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 19, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses yesterday's train derailment, the GOP tax bill coming closer to a vote, and Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

By Dec 18, 2017
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the death of Robert Wilmers, the GOP tax bill, and increased pushback against Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.