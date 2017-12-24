Draft Regulations OKed For Massachusetts Marijuana Industry

More than 100 pages of regulations have been proposed for the burgeoning marijuana industry in Massachusetts.

Among other recommendations, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission said the state should license marijuana cafes and permit retail stores to offer home delivery.

Commission Chairman Stephen Hoffman said the draft regulations reflect the will of the voters who legalized marijuana for adult-use.

"It will be broadly accessible, it will be secure, it will be safe," said Hoffman.

Public hearings on the proposed pot rules will be held across the state in February.

The final regulations are to be set by March 15th with retail marijuana sales to begin in July.