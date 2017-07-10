Related Program: 
'Drug Czar' Says Vermont Opioid Treatment Valuable Model

The White House "drug czar" says Vermont's opioid treatment system is an "incredibly valuable national model" that's being emulated across the country.

Office of National Drug Control Policy acting director Richard Baum and his staff are in Vermont for two days, meeting with members of Vermont's opioid and drug prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement communities.

He says the state’s so- called ‘hub and spoke’ treatment system is a national model.  "By establishing opioid treatment programs as network hubs linked to local providers Vermont is expediting  access to appropriate care for people with opioid use disorders.”

He said Vermont has the highest opioid treatment capacity per capita in the country.

