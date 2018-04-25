Dutchess County Exec Selects New Veterans Services Director

Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has selected a county legislator who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan to head the county’s Division of Veterans Services.

The selection of Marc Coviello follows the retirement of former Director Nelson Eddy Rivera earlier this year. Coviello is a county legislator representing the Towns of Beekman and Union Vale, and will resign from this post May 15, when Molinaro will appoint him to the role of veterans services director. Coviello is an Army veteran who served from 2010 to 2014, rising to the rank of sergeant. Coviello founded the nonprofit foundation Hudson Valley Hero Project that serves veterans throughout the Hudson Valley who are facing financial struggles. A resolution confirming his appointment will be considered at a legislature board meeting in May.