Dutchess County Village Receives Funding For Water System Upgrades

Federal funding is headed to a village in Dutchess County for water system upgrades.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand Monday announced $4.9 million in federal assistance for the Village of Red Hook. Specifically, Red Hook will receive $1.2 million in federal grant funds along with a federal low-interest loan of $3.7 million to construct a sewer collection system and expand the wastewater treatment plant. The federal loan is set for 38 years at 1.875 percent. The Democratic senators from New York say the funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.