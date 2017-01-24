Dutchess County Village Receives Funding For Water System Upgrades

By Allison Dunne 3 minutes ago

Federal funding is headed to a village in Dutchess County for water system upgrades.

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand Monday announced $4.9 million in federal assistance for the Village of Red Hook. Specifically, Red Hook will receive $1.2 million in federal grant funds along with a federal low-interest loan of $3.7 million to construct a sewer collection system and expand the wastewater treatment plant. The federal loan is set for 38 years at 1.875 percent. The Democratic senators from New York say the funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.    

Tags: 
red hook
water infrastructure
Wastewater Treatment
sewer

Related Content

NYS Water Infrastructure Projects Receive Funding

By Allison Dunne Jan 14, 2017
Pixabay/Public Domain

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday announced nearly $663 million in grants, interest-free loans and low-cost loans for water infrastructure projects across the state. Four of these projects are in the Hudson Valley.

Mayors Ask Cuomo For Help With Aging Pipes

By Dec 19, 2016
Composite Image by Dave Lucas (WAMC)

Mayors and other local officials from New York's capital region are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remember the state's aging water pipes as he puts together his budget proposal.

Highland Falls Leaders Urge Partnering With West Point For Wastewater Facility

By Allison Dunne Oct 20, 2016
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Officials from a village in New York’s Orange County are proposing joint operation of a wastewater facility with their neighbor — the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Highland Falls officials say a shared-service approach would save millions of dollars and protect the environment, namely the Hudson River.