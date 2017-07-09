Early Education Advocates Host Business Leaders

Business and community leaders will meet in Springfield Monday for a progress report on early childhood education in Massachusetts.

Two recent reports from the Massachusetts legislature on early education’s impact on the state’s economy will be highlighted at the meeting, according to Sally Fuller, director of a community-based campaign for child literacy in Springfield.

" It takes the whole community to do this," said Fuller.

The keynote speaker is David Lawrence Jr., founder of The Children’s Movement of Florida, which lobbies to make children the top priority for state investment.