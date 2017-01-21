Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Economists Report Drop In Corporate Revenue For Vermont

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Donkey Hotey/Flickr

Economists for Vermont's governor and Legislature say businesses are expanding, but they're faced with increasing expenditures, resulting in less corporate tax revenue for the state.

Economists Jeff Carr and Tom Kavet gave their twice yearly revenue forecast Thursday for the state's Emergency Board. They said without the large decline in corporate tax revenue, overall projected general fund revenue would be up $1.8 million in the current fiscal year, and up $3.3 million for the 2018 fiscal year.

Carr said the state owes large amounts back to companies in refunds as their expenditures increase and profits decrease.

In the 2015 fiscal year, the top 15 corporate taxpayers in Vermont paid a total of $52.4 million into the state's coffers. In the 2017 fiscal year, the top 15 corporate taxpayers are expected to contribute just $ 6.1 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
corporate taxes
Vermont Revenues
Emergency Board

Related Content

Vermont Revenue Forecast Downgraded Slightly

By Jan 23, 2013
WAMC

The still sluggish economic recovery will mean Vermont will collect about $20 million less in revenue for three key state budget funds than had earlier been anticipated.

That was the word from consulting economists Jeff Carr and Tom Kavet, who met with a special state panel that reviews the state's finances twice a year.

Vermont's Revenues Below Target, But Finances Balanced

By Jul 15, 2016
Vermont Statehouse
Photo by Pat Bradley

Vermont finished fiscal 2016 last month slightly below its revenue target for the year. But spending also was lower than projected, so the state's top budget officer says Vermont won't have to dip into any reserve funds.

Vermont Economists Say Revenues Will Fall Just Short Of Goal

By Jan 19, 2016

Governor Peter Shumlin is continuing to sound upbeat about Vermont's economy, despite a slight downgrade in the state's revenue forecast.