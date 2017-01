Listen to the interview with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

The year began with a tragedy in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

A fire that was reported just before 9 a.m. New Year’s Day swept through a five-story apartment building.

Three people died and almost 50 people were left homeless. Many of the tenants fled wearing only pajamas and all their possessions were destroyed. More than a week after the devastating fire, efforts continue to help the victims.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

Donations to the fire relief fund can be made here.