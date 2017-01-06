Elizabeth Warren Announces 2018 Re-election Bid

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced she is running for re-election next year in Massachusetts.

Warren announced she would run for a second term in an email to her network of supporters.

The popular liberal, with a national following, could face a challenge from Curt Schilling, the former Red Sox pitcher, who said he’s considering seeking the Republican nomination.

When asked about the potential matchup last summer, Warren literally shrugged it off.

Her email to supporters included an appeal for donations, warning the campaign in 2018 is likely to be “uglier and nastier than anything we’ve ever imagined and I’m not taking anything for granted.”

Warren pledged to work on her favorite causes including debt-free college tuition, raising the minimum wage, and Wall Street regulations.