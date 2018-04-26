Related Program: 
Empire State Youth Orchestra To Perform Bernstein And Adler At Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

  ESYO at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    ESYO at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
    Tom Wall Photography

The Empire State Youth Orchestra will pay tribute to two of America’s revered composers and conductors, celebrating Samuel Adler at 90 and Leonard Bernstein at 100 on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

For his 100th birthday year, ESYO will raise a toast to Bernstein’s centennial with a rendition of one of his great early successes, music to the ballet “Fancy Free.” In honor of Samuel Adler’s 90th birthday, the Orchestra will perform Adler’s “A Bridge to Understanding.” The ESYO-commissioned piece premiered 10 years ago at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall for the New Music for a New Generation Festival.

The concert will also feature this season’s Lois Lyman Concerto Competition Winner, pianist Gabrielle Kim. At 18 years old, the young virtuoso will lead the orchestra in a passionate performance of Grieg’s ever-popular Piano Concerto in A minor. Music Director Helen Cha-Pyo and pianist Gabrielle Kim join us.

