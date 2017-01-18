Enck, Regional Administrator Of The EPA, Looks Back And Forward

On November 5, 2009, Judith Enck was appointed Regional Administrator of Region 2 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by President Barack Obama. After 7-years – she will be leaving that post on Friday.

As Regional Administrator, Judith's responsibilities were wide-ranging. In cooperation with state and regional authorities in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and eight federally recognized Indian Nations.

She was responsible for managing a staff of about 900 and overseeing an annual budget of approximately $700 million. Before she leaves the office – she joins us this morning for her exit interview about what she accomplished and what the future holds.