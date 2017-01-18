Related Program: 
Enck, Regional Administrator Of The EPA, Looks Back And Forward

On November 5, 2009, Judith Enck was appointed Regional Administrator of Region 2 of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by President Barack Obama. After 7-years – she will be leaving that post on Friday.

As Regional Administrator, Judith's responsibilities were wide-ranging. In cooperation with state and regional authorities in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and eight federally recognized Indian Nations.

She was responsible for managing a staff of about 900 and overseeing an annual budget of approximately $700 million. Before she leaves the office – she joins us this morning for her exit interview about what she accomplished and what the future holds. 

EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck Makes Stops In Capital Region

By Aug 20, 2016
File photo by Lucas Willard / WAMC

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Judith Enck made a few stops in the Capital Region this week.

EPA's Enck Responds To Criticism At State Senate PFOA Hearing

By Aug 31, 2016
Judith Enck of the EPA
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

At Tuesday's state Senate hearing on the water contamination in Hoosick Falls, the federal EPA came in for criticism from some state officials who blamed the agency for failing to lead, and from some lawmakers who said they were disappointed the EPA did not send a representative to the hearing. For a response, WAMC News spoke Wednesday with District 2 Regional Administrator for the EPA, Judith Enck.

EPA Touts New Protections For Farmworkers

By Aug 18, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

On a sunny Thursday, EPA Regional Administrator Judith Enck made a stop at Indian Ladder Farms beside the Helderberg hills in Altamont, New York.

Town Hall At Ezra Prentice Targets Oil Trains, Air And Noise Pollution

By Aug 18, 2016
Dorcey Applyrs
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Residents in Albany’s South End heard from top environmental officials Wednesday, the same day nearby Global Partners was criticized for air pollution. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas attended the meeting at the Ezra Prentice Homes.