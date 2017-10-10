Enrollement Is Down At Adams-Cheshire Schools, Again

Enrollment is dropping at Adams-Cheshire Schools in Massachusetts. 

Enrollment at Adams-Cheshire Regional School District is down 7 percent, or 98 students, according to a final headcount reported to the state October 1.

Last school year, when enrollment dropped by 38, the district cut costs by closing Cheshire Elementary School. Cheshire residents had voted down the district’s budget several times before settling for the closure.

The student body is down more than 300 since 2010.

The School Committee says the district total is now 1,220. 

Adams-Cheshire Regional School District

