EPA Extends Comment On GE "Rest Of The River" Cleanup Plan

By JD Allen 2 minutes ago
  • Berkshire Environmental Action Team

The Environmental Protection Agency has extended the public comment period on General Electric’s plan to remove PCBs from the Housatonic River in Western Massachusetts. 

The EPA says it’s extending the public comment period until August 31st to give seasonal residents an opportunity to comment on GE’s monitoring plan of the Housatonic River.

At an Environmental Appeals Board in Washington in June, GE took issue with the EPA’s current plan, arguing the 13-year, $613 million cleanup known as “the rest of the river” is too costly.

GE has been part of the cleanup since the 1990s – spending more than $500 million to clean the first 2 miles of the river and areas around its shuttered Pittsfield plant.

