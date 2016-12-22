EPA Responds To DEC Request For Additional Hudson River Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has responded to a study released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that calls for further PCB removal work on the Hudson River.

In a letter dated December 21st, Region 2 Administrator Judith Enck disagreed with state DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos that the federal agency overseeing General Electric’s cleanup of toxic PCB’s “failed to recognize the importance of supporting environmental decisions with sound science.”

DEC has requested additional sampling and is asking EPA to explore the prospect of dredging from Troy to New York City. The state agency says unacceptable levels of PCBs persist in fish populations.

EPA says it will take DEC’s comments into consideration as it prepares to release a five-year review of the cleanup effort this April.