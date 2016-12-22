EPA Responds To DEC Request For Additional Hudson River Cleanup

By 2 hours ago

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has responded to a study released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that calls for further PCB removal work on the Hudson River.

In a letter dated December 21st, Region 2 Administrator Judith Enck disagreed with state DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos that the federal agency overseeing General Electric’s cleanup of toxic PCB’s “failed to recognize the importance of supporting environmental decisions with sound science.”

DEC has requested additional sampling and is asking EPA to explore the prospect of dredging from Troy to New York City. The state agency says unacceptable levels of PCBs persist in fish populations.

EPA says it will take DEC’s comments into consideration as it prepares to release a five-year review of the cleanup effort this April.

Tags: 
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
NYSDEC
hudson river

Related Content

NYSDEC Continues Push For Additional Hudson River Cleanup

By Dec 21, 2016
Dredging of the Hudson River
EPA

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is again asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to require additional cleanup work on the Hudson River.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released a report December 20th claiming the removal of toxic PCBs from the Hudson River conducted by General Electric and overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “is not protective of the public or the environment.”

Changes Headed To EPA At National And Regional Levels

By Dec 9, 2016

This week’s news that President-elect Donald Trump would appoint Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency drew sharp condemnation from environmental organizations and political opponents.

DEC Seeks Additional Sampling On Upper Hudson River

By Nov 17, 2016
Dredging of the Hudson River
EPA

One year ago, General Electric wrapped up its dredging of a 40-mile stretch of the Hudson River from Fort Edward to Troy.