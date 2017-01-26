Related Program: 
Erin Brockovich Discusses Rising Water Contamination Issues

  • Lucas Willard / WAMC

Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich visited Albany Tuesday to join advocates in calling attention to the prevalence of Legionnaires’ Disease in New York.

Last year, more than 700 cases were reported in New York. The state leads the nation in reported cases of the disease, which is caused by a bacteria that can be carried through drinking water systems.  

Brockovich visited the region last year to speak with residents living with chemically contaminated water in Hoosick Falls and other communities.

She spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

