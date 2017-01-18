ESYO And Fireworks Ensemble At Proctors On 2/11

On February 11th, Empire State Youth Orchestras signature Youth Orchestra will take the Proctors stage with Fireworks Ensemble, a cross-over classical music ensemble that was lauded by the New York Times for its “hell-for-leather arrangements” and “show-stopping solos.”

Together, the two groups will share an evening of music that will include the world-premiere of a piece written by Fireworks Ensemble member and composer Brian Coughlin commissioned by ESYO called Play.

Empire State Youth Orchestra Music Director Helen Cha-Pyo and Fireworks Ensemble member and composer Brian Coughlin join us.