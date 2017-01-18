Related Program: 
ESYO And Fireworks Ensemble At Proctors On 2/11

On February 11th, Empire State Youth Orchestras signature Youth Orchestra will take the Proctors stage with Fireworks Ensemble, a cross-over classical music ensemble that was lauded by the New York Times for its “hell-for-leather arrangements” and “show-stopping solos.”

Together, the two groups will share an evening of music that will include the world-premiere of a piece written by Fireworks Ensemble member and composer Brian Coughlin commissioned by ESYO called Play.

Empire State Youth Orchestra Music Director Helen Cha-Pyo and Fireworks Ensemble member and composer Brian Coughlin join us. 

Related Content

The Empire State Youth Orchestra And CHIME

By Mar 9, 2016
CHIME logo

  The Empire State Youth Orchestras’ mission is to challenge and inspire young people to achieve excellence in music through intensive instruction and high level performance opportunities.

Each season, more than 320 talented musicians, ages 9-18, from the greater Capital Region of New York and western New England, enjoy outstanding educational and performance opportunities as members in one or more of ESYO’s two full orchestras, wind orchestra, string ensemble, two jazz ensembles, and three percussion ensembles.

The month of March has been officially designated Music In Our Schools Month, the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation.

This morning we find out what the Empire State Youth Orchestra is up to to commemorate. Helen Cha-Pyo is Music Director for ESYO and joins us along with John Connolly – CHIME (Creating Harmony, Invigorating Music Education) Program Director.

The Empire State Youth Orchestra's “Symphonic Landscapes Of America”

By Oct 20, 2014

  The Empire State Youth Orchestra will present “Symphonic Landscapes of America” a blend of musical and visual art this Saturday Oct. 25 at 7:00 pm at The Egg in Albany, NY. The program will feature music by American composers paired with images of art created by local high school students (and inspired by the music the orchestra will perform) projected on a large screen over the orchestra while it performs.

ESYO - String Duet (aired 3/7/08)

Albany, NY – Ethan DuBois (violin) and David Burns (cello) from ESYO join Julia Taylor on this edition of Performance Place.

ESYO - Jazz Quartet (aired 3/4/08)

Albany,NY – Rhys Tivey (trumpet), Josh Torrey (trombone), Zach Ferrara (bass guitar) and Caleb Davis (drums) make up a newly formed Jazz Quartet from The Empire State Youth Orchestra.