Ethics With Blair Horner

Joining us this afternoon is Dr. Bridget Finn. Dr. Finn is a licensed sex therapist, educator and researcher. She is the founder and president of the Capital Region Center for Sexual Health. Alan Chartock hosts.
As of yesterday, winter is officially here. This time of year especially, weather affects nearly everything we do. When to travel and whether we have to bundle up to get the mail. Joining us on the show today to talk weather and to take your weather questions is meteorologist Jason Gough of WNYT Newschannel 13 in Albany. Ray Graf hosts.