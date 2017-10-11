Related Program: 
An Evening Of Hope With Kate DiCamillo

By

"La la la . . . la."

A little girl stands alone and sings, but hears no response. Gathering her courage and her curiosity, she skips farther out into the world, singing away to the trees and the pond and the reeds — but no song comes back to her. Day passes into night, and the girl dares to venture into the darkness toward the light of the moon, becoming more insistent in her singing, climbing as high as she can, but still there is silence in return. Dejected, she falls asleep on the ground, only to be awakened by an amazing sound. . . 

She has been heard. At last. With the simplest of narratives and the near absence of words, Kate DiCamillo conveys a lonely child’s yearning for someone who understands. With a subtle palette and captivating expressiveness, Jaime Kim brings to life an endearing character and a transcendent landscape that invite readers along on an emotionally satisfying journey.

Kate DiCamillo, author of many books for children, including Flora & Ulysses and The Tale of Despereaux, is appearing at Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains, NY on October 13th at 6pm at an event sponsored by our friends at Oblong Books & Music. Her newest book is La La La: A Story of Hope. 

kate dicamillo
la la la a story of hope
childrens book
family event
oblong books and music

Book Picks - Oblong Books And Music

By Sep 26, 2017
Book Cover - Far From the Tree

Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books and Music joins us with this week's Book Picks list.

List:

What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold

Far from the Tree by Robin Benway

All the Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry

You Bring the Distant Near by Mitali Perkins

Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez

Orphan Island by Laurel Snyder

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground by Rita Williams-Garcia

American Street by Ibi Zoboi

Pre-Kindergarten And The Future Of Our Children

By Sep 14, 2017
Suzanne Bouffard

Though politicians have allocated a tremendous amount of money to invest in pre-K education, parents of young children are strapped and stressed. Millions of mothers and fathers in all income brackets still can’t find spots for their children or have to send their kids to low quality programs.

Many don’t know what to look for even when they do have choices. By combining the stories of struggling parents, committed teachers, and groundbreaking administrators, author Suzanne Bouffard’s new book: The Most Important Year: Pre-Kindergarten and the Future of Our Children looks inside some of the country’s best pre-K programs to expose the surprising ingredients that make them work and give children the skills to improve the trajectory of their lives. 

Suzanne Bouffard is a writer with a background in child development and education.

The Book Show #1523 - Brendan Mathews

By Sep 26, 2017
Book Cover - The World Of Tomorrow

Set over the course of one week in June of 1939, the new novel The World of Tomorrow by Brendan Mathews is a story about siblings, the joys of music, love (mutual and unrequited), and the meaning of home.

It is a New York novel, but also one of the world, of big dreams and big love and what it means to be willing to pay any price for your family. 