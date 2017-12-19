Eversource Wants To Delay Rate Hike Until February

Eversource wants to delay its electricity rate hike in Massachusetts until February. 

In November, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities made cuts to Eversource’s proposed statewide hike. The DPU decreased Eversource subsidiary Western Massachusetts Electric Company’s request for a $34.7 million increase by 30 percent.

New distribution rates were expected to go into effect January 1st, but Eversource says it wants to begin the increased rates February 1st instead.

The DPU will release more information about how Eversource can apply its rate increase to its service area December 29th. The state attorney general’s office plans to appeal the DPU’s decision by January 19th.

