Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Ex-Lawmaker Asks To Withdraw Plea Deal In Sexual-Favors Case

By 26 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Norm McAllister
    Norm McAllister
    Vermont Legislature

A lawyer for a former Vermont legislator has requested that he withdraw a plea deal with prosecutors before going to trial on charges he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

Norman McAllister pleaded no contest Jan. 10 to charges of prohibited acts and lewd and lascivious conduct. He faces up to seven years in prison. In return, prosecutors dropped a sexual-assault charge that could have carried a life sentence upon conviction. A day later, the 65-year-old McAllister said he was reconsidering the plea.

The Burlington Free Press reports McAllister hired a new lawyer, Bob Katims, who filed the plea withdrawal request Monday.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year. McAllister, whose colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest, had maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Former Lawmaker-Sex Charge
McAllister
Norman McAllister

Related Content

Vermont Lawmaker's Attorneys Seek Welfare Records Of Accuser

By Sep 21, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

Attorneys for a Vermont state senator facing his second sex crimes trial are seeking the welfare records of the alleged victim.

Embattled State Senator Norm McAllister Loses GOP Primary

By Aug 10, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

The Vermont state senator facing a second trial on sexual assault charges has lost his re-election bid to continue representing Franklin County.

Vermont Lawmaker's 2nd Trial On Sex Assault Charges Delayed

By Aug 4, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

The second trial for a suspended Vermont state senator charged with sexual assault has been delayed.

Prosecutor Dismisses Two Charges Against State Senator

By Jun 16, 2016
Norm McAllister
Vermont Legislature

Prosecutors dismissed two sexual assault charges on Thursday against a Vermont state senator based on new evidence they say they received Wednesday night.

Senator's Lawyer Question Accuser's Credibility

By Jun 15, 2016
Norman McAllister
Vermont State Police

Lawyers for a Vermont state senator charged with sexually assaulting a woman who worked for him are trying to challenge her credibility.