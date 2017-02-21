Ex-Lawmaker Seeks To Withdraw Plea In Sex Crimes Case

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent will be back in court Friday seeking to withdraw his plea in a deal he made with the state.

Norman McAllister has said his lawyers pressured him into settling the case on the eve of his second trial.

The Burlington Free Press reports that McAllister pleaded no contest on Jan. 10 to a count of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of prohibited acts under an agreement in which prosecutors dropped a more serious sexual assault charge.

Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser who lied last year. McAllister, whose colleagues voted to suspend him after his arrest, has maintained his innocence.

