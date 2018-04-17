Exploring Legal Ethics During The Trump Presidency

It may seem at times that lawyers have become the fourth branch of government. Since Watergate, the Clinton-Lewinsky investigation, Enron and now the busy court dockets prompted by the Trump administration, lawyers are front and center in government and politics.

On Monday, President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen was in court trying to keep investigators from looking at the materials they gathered during recent raids at his home, office and hotel room.

For more on legal ethics in the time of Trump, WAMC’s Brian Shields spoke with Ray Brescia, an Albany Law School professor who has taught legal ethics and has guided lawyers on ethical responsibilities.