Facing Budget Deficit, Springfield School Officials Seek Suggestions For Balancing The Books

Listen to the interview with Dan Warwick, Superintendent of Schools, Springfield, MA

The Springfield Public Schools face a $6.8 million deficit in next year’s budget.

Officials are asking the public for help by listing school programs and services they consider most important and to suggest potential measures to reduce the deficit.

There is a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today in the library at Central High School. A survey is posted on the school department’s website through this Friday.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Springfield Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick.