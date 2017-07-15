Faith Leaders To Hold Vigil Near Stewart ANG Base For Fallen Marines

In New York, local faith leaders will hold a public vigil in Orange County Saturday evening in support of the families who lost loved ones killed in the Marine Corps KC- 130 crash in Mississippi Monday.

The transport plane was from Marine Air Refueler Transport Squadron 452 based at Stewart Air National Guard base in Newburgh, and the crash killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor. Nine of the 16 service members killed were based at Stewart. The vigil begins at 7 p.m. on a hilltop at the Unitarian Universalist Rock Tavern congregation overlooking Stewart Air National Guard base. A cash collection will be delivered to local families of the Marines killed. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor the service members.