Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: Family Promise Of The Capital Region

By 3 hours ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of  -- and fosters collaboration between -- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we feature Family Promise of the Capital Region. We are joined by Executive Director of Family Promise of the Capital Region, Mary Giordano; and Chaplain of the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, Fr. Frank O’Connor. Fr. O’Connor founded Family Promise of the Capital Region and is currently vice-president of the board of directors.

Tags: 
family promise of the capital region
falling into place
seymour fox memorial foundation
the seymour fox memorial foundation
homelessness
homelessness prevention
shelter
volunteer
not-for-profit
non-profit

Related Content

Falling Into Place: Radix Ecological Sustainability Center

By Jun 11, 2018
Radix Ecological Sustainability Center logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of  -- and fosters collaboration between -- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Radix Ecological Sustainability Center - a non-profit urban environmental education center located in the South End of Albany. On a one-acre city farm, they teach ecological literacy to area residents with demonstrations of sustainable tools and technologies including gardens, bioshelters, aquaponics, rainwater collection, composting, chickens, honeybees, and wind turbines. We are joined by co-founders Educational Director Scott Kellogg and Executive Director Stacy Pettigrew.

Falling Into Place: Albany Institute Of History & Art’s Education And Interpretive Programs

By May 29, 2018
Albany Institute of History & Art

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Today we are learning about the Albany Institute of History & Art’s Education and Interpretive programs. We are joined by Patrick Stenshorn, Director of Interpretive Programs and Aine Leader-Nagy, Director of Community Engagement.

Falling Into Place: Youth FX

By Apr 2, 2018
Youth FX logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on Youth FX in Albany which looks to empower young people by teaching them the technical and creative aspects of digital film making and media production. We are joined by Executive Director Bhawin Suchak.

Falling Into Place: Albany College Of Pharmacy And Health Sciences “The Collaboratory”

By May 14, 2018
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences joins us to talk about their new innitiative, “The Collaboratory.”

Located in Albany’s South End, this space will be used by both the College and Trinity Alliance and serve as the home base for the REACH program. The purpose of this program is to engage, empower, and activate Medicaid and Medicaid-eligible residents of the South End and nearby neighborhoods to make consistent use of preventative health care and wellness systems.

Beyond serving this need, the Collaboratory will host classes for both ACPHS students as well as for community residents. The space will also be available for community group meetings, and we expect to add more services in the years to come. Below is list of suggested questions to help guide the discussion.

We welcome ACPHS President, Dr. Greg Dewey and Dr. Colleen McLaughlin. Colleen is a professor at the College and also serves as the Chair of their Department of Population Health Sciences.