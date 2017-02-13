Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: The Food Pantries For The Capital District

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 56 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

To tell us more, we welcome the Executive Director of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, Natasha Pernicka. 

Falling Into Place: YWCA Of The Greater Capital Region

By Jan 23, 2017
YWCA slogan text

Malissa Pilette-McClenon - Director of Development and Marketing - YWCA of the Greater Capital Region to discuss the Jamison-Rounds Ready for Work Program – designed to help underprivileged women find and keep employment and/or pursue education. 

Falling Into Place: Eddy Alzheimer's Services

By Jan 9, 2017
Eddy Alzheimer’s Services logo

Today we’ll learn about Eddy Alzheimer’s Services’ Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Initiative. The goal of which is to help relieve the physical, emotional, and financial burden of caregivers in New York state that are caring for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

Andrew Delollo is Grant Manager for Eddy Alzheimer’s Services and he joins us to tell us more. 

Falling Into Place: Operation Snip

By Dec 12, 2016
Operation Snip logo

Today we will learn about Operation Snip, an organization that focuses on TNR (trap-neuter-return) for community cats (otherwise known as feral cats) which live in alleys and vacant buildings throughout Troy and the capital district.

Lynn Kopka is the founder of Operation Snip.

Falling Into Place: Troy Area United Ministries

By Nov 14, 2016
TAUM logo

Today we will learn about Troy Area United Ministries which has various programs to serve those in need, including a Furniture Program, Troy Damien Center, MLK Scholarships, and Computers for Kids.

Rev. Donna Elia, Executive Director of Troy Area United Ministries joins us. 

If you, or someone you know has furniture available to donate, please call at 274.5920 x204.