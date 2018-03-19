Falling Into Place: The Fresh Air Fund

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Since 1877, The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities. Dan Doern, Kenzie Fields, and Odie Fields (age 13) are here today to tell us about their experiences participating as host families in The Berkshires.