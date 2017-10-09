Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

By 4 hours ago

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial FoundationProviding a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

President and CEO of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Todd Cramer, joins us now to tell us about the organization’s Animal Care Center and upcoming Paws in the Park fundraiser.  

Finding Shelter: Portraits Of Love, Healing, And Survival

By Apr 11, 2017
Book Cover - Finding Shelter

According to our next guest, without volunteers, our nation’s animal shelter system simply would not exist. Volunteers speak for those that cannot speak, pick up the pieces for abandoned animals that have been let down by previous owners or unfortunate circumstances, and do whatever it takes to heal the deepest of wounds.

In his book Finding Shelter, award-winning photographer Jesse Freidin shows the softer side of this story. He witnessed firsthand how many of the volunteers were able to mend their own emotional hurts with the love the shelter animals gave back to them, and how the power of these relationships transforms shelters into places where humans and animals can heal together.

In Finding Shelter, Freidin sparks a new discussion about animal rescue and what it feels like to truly love an animal and we welcome him to the show this morning.

Falling Into Place: United Way Of The Greater Capital Region

By Sep 25, 2017
United Way of the Greater Capital Region logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Brian Hassett, President and CEO, United Way of the Greater Capital Region joins us to tell us about its Dial 2-1-1 program and Rensselaer Runs United.

Falling Into Place: Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar

By Sep 11, 2017
Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar logo

  

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Robin Christenson is executive director of Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar. Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar is the only college access and success program in the area. The program assists low-income, academically promising students to prepare for college success starting in the 10th grade. 