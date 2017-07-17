Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: People's Place

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on: The People's Place is a thrift store and food pantry located in Kingston NY. Founded in 1972, their mission is to feed, clothe and respond to the essential needs of the people in Ulster County with kindness, compassion and the preservation of human dignity.

We are joined by Tim Hurley, Board President and Christine Hein, Executive Director.

Tags: 
falling into place
seymour fox memorial foundation
the seymour fox memorial foundation
people's place
Kingston
thrift store
charity
not-for-profit
food pantry
homeless
low-income

