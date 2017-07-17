Falling Into Place: People's Place

Audio uploaded by 1pm.

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

This morning we focus on: The People's Place is a thrift store and food pantry located in Kingston NY. Founded in 1972, their mission is to feed, clothe and respond to the essential needs of the people in Ulster County with kindness, compassion and the preservation of human dignity.

We are joined by Tim Hurley, Board President and Christine Hein, Executive Director.