Falling Into Place: Prevention Of Violence Against People With Disabilities

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the prevention of violence against people with disabilities. People with disabilities are abused at alarming rates. In 2012, for example, 1.3 million violent crimes -- including rape and physical assault -- occurred against people with disabilities and that number has been steadily increasing since 2008, making people with disabilities one of the most harmed groups in the United States.

In 2014, three agencies in Rensselaer County joined forces to develop a system of care that addresses the unique circumstances of survivors of domestic violence and/or sexual assault who have disabilities. Unity House of Troy, the lead agency in the coalition, has worked for the last 4 years with Samaritan Hospital’s Office of Sexual Assault and Crime Victim’s Assistance (part of St. Peter’s Health Care Partners), and the Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley, to educate providers on creating services that are disability appropriate.

We are joined by Director of Community Resources & Organizational Development at Unity House Dave Warren; Director of the Sexual Assault and Crime Victims Assistance Program with Samaritan Hospital and St. Peter’s Health Partners Lindsey Crusan-Muse; and Director of Development at the Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley Barbara Devore.