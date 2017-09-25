Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Falling Into Place: United Way Of The Greater Capital Region

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

Brian Hassett, President and CEO, United Way of the Greater Capital Region joins us to tell us about its Dial 2-1-1 program and Rensselaer Runs United.

falling into place
seymour fox memorial foundation
the seymour fox memorial foundation
united way of the greater capital region
United Way
social service
not-for-profit

Falling Into Place: Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar

By Sep 11, 2017
Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar logo

  

Robin Christenson is executive director of Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar. Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar is the only college access and success program in the area. The program assists low-income, academically promising students to prepare for college success starting in the 10th grade. 

Falling Into Place: Castle Island Bilingual Montessori

By Aug 21, 2017
Castle Island Bilingual Montessori logo

Castle Island Bilingual Montessori provides an accessible world-class education, fully immersed in English and Spanish, in a fully implemented Montessori environment for families in the Capital Region of New York.

We are joined by Diane Nickerson, Founding School Director and John Riccardo, AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers In Service To America) assigned to Castle Island as Outreach Coordinator.

Falling Into Place: The Enchanted City

By Jul 31, 2017
The Enchanted City artwork

This morning we talk about The Enchanted City – the Steampunk Tale of Troy, NY. Susan Dunckel, the producer of The Enchanted City' and Cheryl Kennedy, the economic developer for the city of Troy and an honorary committee member for The Enchanted City.

Falling Into Place: People's Place

By Jul 17, 2017
People's Place logo

This morning we focus on: The People's Place is a thrift store and food pantry located in Kingston NY. Founded in 1972, their mission is to feed, clothe and respond to the essential needs of the people in Ulster County with kindness, compassion and the preservation of human dignity.

We are joined by Tim Hurley, Board President and Christine Hein, Executive Director.