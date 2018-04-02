Falling Into Place: Youth FX

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on Youth FX in Albany which looks to empower young people by teaching them the technical and creative aspects of digital film making and media production. We are joined by Executive Director Bhawin Suchak.